400,000 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000.

NASDAQ ARTEU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

