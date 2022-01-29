404,427 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 404,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

