4,414,276 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Abrams Capital Management L.P.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,414,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,938,000. Coupang comprises approximately 2.7% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Coupang as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 48.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Coupang by 4.4% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,199,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 175,541 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Coupang by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $18.92 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

