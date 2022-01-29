443,894 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 443,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.62% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RBAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.