48,015 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

