$495.83 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $495.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.10 million and the lowest is $488.30 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

