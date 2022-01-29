$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.79 billion and the highest is $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $14,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

