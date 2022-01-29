520,000 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.