$544.27 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $544.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.84 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

