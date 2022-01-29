$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce sales of $58.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.99 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.67 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

