$593.97 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $593.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.30 million to $613.73 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

SAIA opened at $270.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.25 and its 200-day moving average is $276.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a twelve month low of $175.24 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saia by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

