$634.54 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $634.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.60 million and the lowest is $630.00 million. Envista posted sales of $732.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Envista has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

