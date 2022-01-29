642,340 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 642,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Telos by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telos by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telos by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $702.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

