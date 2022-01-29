65,000 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

