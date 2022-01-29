$70.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.97 million and the highest is $70.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $334.72 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

