$71.91 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $71.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

