$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

