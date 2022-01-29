7,548 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR opened at $266.90 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.65 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.25.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.