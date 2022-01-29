78,980 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in YETI by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

