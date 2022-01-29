79,824 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock worth $1,098,655,708 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

