$8.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce sales of $8.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

