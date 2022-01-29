$818.52 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $818.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.63.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88. Match Group has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,559,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,633,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

