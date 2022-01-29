8,223 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ICU Medical by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

