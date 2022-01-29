86,865 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

