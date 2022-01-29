888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.29. 888 shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 43,490 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 545 ($7.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.00.

Get 888 alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.