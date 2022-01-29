8PAY (8PAY) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $700,983.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

