8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $594,222.93 and $73,614.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004018 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.