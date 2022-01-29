$9.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $9.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.81 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.05 billion to $40.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.03 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

