$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $9.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.40 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SRAX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SRAX by 40.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

