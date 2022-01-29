$902.27 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $902.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the highest is $952.73 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day moving average is $296.30. Roku has a 1 year low of $139.47 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

