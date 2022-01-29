A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of A10 Networks worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,623,304 shares of company stock valued at $41,044,988. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

