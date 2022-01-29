AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

