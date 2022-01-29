ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABB were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

