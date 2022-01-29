Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 63,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $6,733,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,995.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 73,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

