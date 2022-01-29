AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.