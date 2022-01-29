AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.