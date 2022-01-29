Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of AGD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 55,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
