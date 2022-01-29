Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 165,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,457. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
