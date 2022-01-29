Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 165,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,457. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

