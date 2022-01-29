Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.50.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $277.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

