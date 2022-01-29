Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Abiomed worth $269,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $277.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average is $335.68. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.