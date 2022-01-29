Abrams Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 859,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. U.S. Century Bank makes up approximately 0.2% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.