Abrams Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,034,351 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Change Healthcare comprises 7.8% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.45% of Change Healthcare worth $355,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

