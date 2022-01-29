Abrams Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,600,000 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,076,000. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 3.6% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned 1.87% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

