Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHL stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

