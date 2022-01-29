Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,511 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $191,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.