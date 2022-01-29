ACoconut Achieves Market Cap of $334,413.60 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $334,413.60 and $32,391.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.