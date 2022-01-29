Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AYI opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average is $193.84. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

