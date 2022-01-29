adbank Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $4,567.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

