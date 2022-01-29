Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,366.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $578.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

