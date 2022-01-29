Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $861,258.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $861,258.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00131798 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,089 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

